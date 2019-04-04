We play middleman for cash-starved SMEs: Harshil Mathur, co founder and CEO, Razorpay

The merchant doesn’t have to approach us for a loan. We already have a set of merchants who are using our payment gateway systems.

RazorPay, a payments solution provider which helps merchants get easy loans based on their transaction data, aims to scale up its merchant base to 3-3.5 lakh by next year. Co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur tells Aditya Rao that the current merchant base is at two lakh. Excerpts:

How did you come up with the idea to set up a digital lending platform?

The biggest hurdle in the growth of SMEs is access to credit as they don’t have reliable data, which banks need for lending. Also, it is difficult for the banks to chase them for recollections. RazorPay stands as a solution for both the situations because we carry a lot of data about SMEs and we also help banks in recollection. The idea of starting RazorPay came as we wanted to become a trusted party for these merchants.

How secure is the data with RazorPay?

The data is used only for those purposes for which the merchant gives his consent. RazorPay is ISO 270001 compliant; hence, we are regularly audited by ISO auditors. We only share the data with the lenders once companies give their consent.

How many banks do you have a tie-up with?

Overall, as a payment gateway we are serving nearly 60 banks. However, in the lending space, we generally do not work through banks, we route it via NBFCs. It is difficult for an SME to get a loan from a bank, so most of the lending happens through NBFCs.

How does your analysis of credit score differ from that of other platforms in the market?

The merchant doesn’t have to approach us for a loan. We already have a set of merchants who are using our payment gateway systems. Based on their transaction history, we tell them the amount of loan available for them. If customers need it, they get an instant collateral-free loan based on their historical transaction data.

How big is the payments market and what is RazorPay’s share in it?

At present, the payments market in India is estimated at $50-60 billion. RazorPay has nearly 10% share of the total. A year ago, we were at 2% market share, and we expect to be one of the largest players in the payments market soon.

Did demonetisation help RazorPay grow its merchant base?

Demonetisation was a factor as well.

However, there were a lot of other factors involved. The introduction of goods and services tax (GST) followed by RazorPay taking over market share from other players played a significant role.

Our technology is known to be the most innovative and advanced. Our current merchant base is over two lakh.

What milestones have you crossed in the last two years?

We launched RazorPay 2.0 last year which offers a bunch of services in addition to the payment gateway. None of the other players in the market offer these services. We are the exclusive UPI partner for Airtel, IRCTC, BookMyShow, OYO Rooms among others, as we were the first gateway to launch support for UPI and continue to hold a good market share on it.

The RBI plans to bring all payment gateways under its regulation.

How will this affect RazorPay?

It will be positive for our business, as there are no rules for functioning of the payment gateways at present which creates a lot of ambiguity and lack of transparency in the ecosystem. Guidelines from the RBI will ascertain the cost structure in which gateways are supposed to operate, which will go a long way in contributing to the growth of the payment ecosystem.

RazorPay has recently raised $20 million. How do you plan to use the proceeds? Are you looking at raising more funds?

We plan to use these funds to scale up our new products — RazorPay X and RazorPay Capital. We may look for more fund-raising options at the end of this year.