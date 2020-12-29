  • MORE MARKET STATS

We Founder Circle plans to invest Rs 44 cr in start-ups in next fiscal

By: |
December 29, 2020 8:53 PM

The entity claimed to have invested around USD 400,000 (around Rs 3 crore) in eight start-ups within 100 days.

startups, we founder circleThe platform claims to be in talks with over 30 startups and aims at going on a funding spree in the first half of 2021.  

Investment platform We Founder Circle on Tuesday said it plans to facilitate investment of Rs 44 crore in Indian start-ups in 2021-22.

The entity claimed to have invested around USD 400,000 (around Rs 3 crore) in eight start-ups within 100 days.

Related News

“We have already invested over USD 400K in 100 days, which highlights the significance of the model that we have launched. By fiscal 2021-22 end we plan to facilitate funds worth USD 6 million (Rs 44 crore),” We Founder Circle (WFC) CEO Neeraj Tyagi said in a statement.

“We are already in aggressive talks with the startups and aim at watering the fundraise field to the best of our abilities,” Tyagi said.

Startups founders like Ankit Mehrotra of DineOut, Ashutosh of Beardo, Deepak Tuli of Goibibo, Deepak Sahni of Healthians, Akash of Zypp, Kushang of SupplyNote, Rohit Raj of Chatrbox have joined the founders-backing-founders community by WFC.

“In the current times, it is more relevant to strengthen the founders community and facilitate the funds to the startups having the potential to grow. Especially the early-stage startups that are fighting to hold on tight. Hence, we at We Founder Circle are focussing on this segment through the founder-backing-founder model. The basic idea is to grow in a holistic manner,” Tyagi said.

The platform claims to be in talks with over 30 startups and aims at going on a funding spree in the first half of 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. We Founder Circle plans to invest Rs 44 cr in start-ups in next fiscal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Now MSME customers of this bank can use SIDBI’s DIY portal to submit restructuring proposals
2The year that was: The biggest newsmakers of India’s glamourous tech, startup ecosystem who defined 2020
3Amazon invests Rs 11,400 crore in India in FY20