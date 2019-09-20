WATCH: Amazon’s largest campus on earth is 50 times bigger than Taj Mahal

Spread across 9.5 acres, the new campus is Amazon’s first own office building outside the US.

Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform Amazon opened its first outside US campus last month in Hyderabad, India which is also the e-tailers biggest office space on the planet. The building not just towers high with 15-storeys but is also spread across a sprawling 1.8 million square feet, making it at least 50 times bigger than Taj Mahal. Amazon’s Hyderabad campus is big enough to accommodate over 15,000 employees and is a testament to the company’s ambitions of leveraging the potential exhibited by one of the largest and fastest-growing retail markets in the world i.e India.

WATCH: Inside look at Amazon’s Hyderabad campus

Amazon office space

Out of the 15 floors of the building, three are amenity floors and the rest 12 floors will house employees. Each employee floor is set to a specific theme such as crafts, music, art, textiles and the company is calling it ‘India-specific’. Amazon has paid particular attention to wall detailing and takes pride in its “beautifully painted plates and posters to quotes and contemporary artwork”.

For the purpose of recreation and leisure, a dedicated recreation floor offers foosball, table tennis, cricket, air hockey etc.

According to the company’s blog, Hyderabad campus has trees which date back to 1800s.

The complex also has interfaith prayer rooms, mothers’ room, quiet rooms, unisex restrooms, showers, helipad, and an all-day open cafeteria. The cafeteria in Amazon’s Hyderabad campus alone can seat 2,700 people.

The cafeteria in Amazon’s Hyderabad campus can house 2,700 people.

In India, Amazon faces stiff competition from Walmart-backed Flipkart and other homegrown rivals such as Snapdeal. Amazon India is also working on getting its food delivery business on track and it is expected that Amazon will kick off the same during the festive season.