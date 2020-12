The investment has been made by Singapore-based parent company PhonePe Private Limited earlier known as Flipkart Payments Private Limited.

Days after Walmart-owned Flipkart partially spun-off its digital payment entity PhonePe involving $700 million investment into it, the latter has now raised around $20.3 million (Rs 150 crore). The investment has been made by its Singapore-based parent company PhonePe Private Limited earlier known as Flipkart Payments Private Limited, showed regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. Prior to the two investments, PhonePe had raised capital from Flipkart in April and from the parent entity in February this year. The latest investment takes the overall fund infusion in PhonePe, which competes with Alibaba-backed Paytm, Google Pay, MobiKwik, and most recently Facebook-owned WhatsApp Payments in India, to a little over $1.6 billion.

to be updated…