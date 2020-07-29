Walmart’s Myntra goes international; enters Middle East with around half a dozen in-house brands

Myntra will try to grow the casual wear categories in the Middle East that make up for a majority part of its overall business back in India.

Walmart-owned Myntra has gone international. The fashion portal has tied up with the Middle East real estate giant Emaar Group’s e-commerce portal Noon and fashion portal Namshi to launch Myntra Fashion brands in the region. Myntra will offer products from its private labels to Middle East consumers through this partnership. Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, Moda Rapido, Here & Now, Sztori, and HRX are the brands launched on Noon. Among them, Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, and HRX will be sold on Namshi too apart from Wrogn over the coming few weeks.

Myntra will try to grow the casual wear categories in the Middle East that make up for a majority part of its overall business back in India. “This is also aligned with the latest trends indicating a recent shift towards T-shirts, comfort bottoms, and activewear, prompting a focus on similar categories,” Myntra said in a statement announcing the move. More than 75 per cent of the styles Myntra exports to these markets are developed in India, it said.

“The Middle East stood out (among other geographies) in terms of the audience’s demographic profile, extremely high mobile penetration, the similarity in fashion preferences and a large population of Indian origin,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra. Flipkart’s fashion vertical will be eyeing a 5X growth from the partnership in two years even as it would continue to look for other potential markets for its further international expansion.

The Middle East region has around 15 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain, and more. The region’s e-commerce market is likely to grow to $48.8-billion size by 2021 from $22.4 billion in 2016 with UAE continuing to lead with a share of 33.2 per cent followed by 23.2 per cent by Saudi Arabia and 43.6 per cent by others in 2021, as per the Deloitte report – A Middle East Point of View – Spring 2018. Other popular e-commerce platforms in the Middle East included Ali Express, Ubuy.com, Awok.com, Mumzworld.com etc. across various categories.