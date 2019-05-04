Walmart’s Judith McKenna, Flipkart’s Kalyan Krishnamurthy launch Myntra’s kiosk service; here’s what it must focus on

Myntra will set up kiosks at locations including tech parks and large educational institutions. The service was announced by Judith McKenna along with Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Myntra & Jabong Head Amar Nagaram.

During her visit, McKenna also visited a Flipkart fulfilment center and met kirana stores that are part of the Myntra’s MENSA network. (Image: Reuters)

Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna who concluded her four-day ‘internal’ business trip on Friday to meet Flipkart’s employees and leadership announced the launch of fashion portal Myntra’s kiosk service. McKenna launched the service, which would offer customers “flexible pickup and drop, instant returns, trial room and free alteration of products”, along with Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Myntra & Jabong Head Amar Nagaram in Bengaluru.

“This provides Myntra with two benefits, first, from a branding perspective as it serves the purpose of having a physical identity, and second, from the serviceability perspective, it is providing extra service which is otherwise not available in online shopping,” Naresh T Raisinghani, CEO and Executive Director at India division of global consulting firm BMGI told Financial Express Online.

The kiosks will be set up at locations including tech parks and large educational institutions. In its first phase of the launch, the company is looking at launching 30 such kiosks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata apart from Bengaluru, Flipkart said in a statement.

For its kiosk model to succeed, Myntra will have to ensure that the location is not far-off from the customer and that the wait time at the kiosk is also short. “These kiosks should not be in a remote location because travelling would be one of the biggest irritants for customers. So nearby availability is important. Also, let’s say if there is a long queue of customers for alteration then it gets frustrating and serves no purpose. So how such things can be managed is also critical,” said Raisinghani.

Myntra, which entered into the offline market in 2017, had reportedly shut down its two stores in Mumbai (franchise store for Mango) and Bengaluru (store for its private clothing label Roadster) in March this year.

The better service, which would cut customer’s need to travel to the kiosk, would be if Myntra could send someone to take customer’s measurements and collect garment from his/her place to make it a real home experience rather than a travel-out experience, he said.

During her visit, McKenna also visited a Flipkart fulfilment center and met kirana stores that are part of the Myntra’s MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation) network. McKenna was accompanied Walmart’s CFO Richard Mayfield and head for international strategy and business development Leigh Hopkins.

