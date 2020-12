PhonePe claimed over 250 million registered users and more than 100 million monthly active users.

Walmart-owned Flipkart has partially spun off its digital payments arm PhonePe to allow the latter access dedicated investment to fuel its “long-term ambitions” for the coming three to four years, the company said on Thursday. The partial spin-off would also allow PhonePe to constitute a new Board of Directors to create a “tailor-made equity incentive or ESOP program for its employees.” The exercise undertaken by Flipkart’s Board was timed recognising the “momentum that has been achieved, as well as PhonePe’s significant growth potential,” according to a statement. Founded in December 2015, PhonePe has over 250 million registered users and more than 100 million monthly active users (MAU) generating close to 1 billion digital payment transactions in October 2020.

