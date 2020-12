The losses for the marketplace stood at Rs 1,936.6 crore in FY20 Image: Reuters

Flipkart Internet — the marketplace arm of Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart – has reported a 32 per cent jump in revenues along with a 19 per cent increase in its net losses as well for FY20 from FY19. Amazon’s rival posted Rs 6,317.7 crore in revenues in FY20 up from Rs 4,803.9 crore in FY19. The losses for the marketplace stood at Rs 1,936.6 crore vis-à-vis Rs 1,624.4 crore during the said period, according to the regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. The company’s total expenses also increased 28 per cent for FY20 to Rs 8,254 crore from Rs 6,428 crore in FY19.

to be updated…