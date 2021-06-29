Walmart Vriddhi launches Covid-19 resource centre for MSMEs

Technology for MSMEs: To help MSMEs navigate the pandemic, Walmart has announced the expansion of its COVID-19 support efforts for MSMEs with the launch of Vriddhi Cares.

The programme intends to help MSMEs navigate the pandemic with business advice and resources, all provided digitally.

Vriddhi Cares will curate a webinar series where MSME attendees can ask questions and get their queries resolved by experts. Webinars held in the past month have covered workforce protection, pandemic protocols for factories, workforce health insurance schemes, access to financial support and digital marketing.

This programme is for MSMEs that are part of the Walmart Vriddhi initiative that provides capacity-building support to help MSMEs grow to new markets through Flipkart and Walmart channels and the open marketplace.

In partnership with NGO Swasti, the programme will also provide teleconsultations and remote counselling sessions from doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers to MSME promoters and their family members.

Nidhi Munjal, Vice President, International Partnership Services at Walmart, said, “Vriddhi Cares is designed to provide easy access to trusted healthcare and business advice so that MSMEs are equipped to help their families, workforce and communities get through this tough time.”

Shiv Kumar, Co-founder and Chief Mentor, Swasti, said: “The pandemic is no longer only a health emergency, but now a humanitarian and economic crisis as well. The Vriddhi Cares program is designed to help MSMEs and their employees move towards recovery with tailored support.”

Launched in December 2019, Walmart Vriddhi provides MSMEs digital learning through online modules and one-on-one advisory sessions to develop business skills to sell online in India and across the globe. The goal is to empower 50,000 MSMEs over five years.