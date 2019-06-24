Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, buys over 5 lakh shares from Binny Bansal worth $76.4 million

Among the largest retailers globally, Walmart has increased its holding in Flipkart by buying shares from its co-founder Binny Bansal worth $76.4 million. Walmart has transferred the acquired shares to its Luxembourg entity - FIT Holdings SARL. The total shares acquired by Walmart from Binny Bansal were 5,39,912 while it is only a portion of the latter's shareholding in Walmart, according to regulatory filings sourced by business signals platform Paper.vc. The filings indicate that Binny Bansal has monetised a "small portion of his shareholding for what appears to be a cash consideration of\u00a0$76.4 million," Paper.vc said based on which Bansal's holding in Flipkart has gone down from "3.85 per cent to 3.52 per cent." During Walmart's $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart last year for reportedly 77 per cent controlling stake, Binny Bansal had sold 11,22,433 shares for around $159 million that reduced his stake in Flipkart from "7,476,271 equity shares (before the deal) to 6,353,838 equity shares after the acquisition," Paper.vc told Financial Express Online. Binny Bansal had stepped down from his role as Group CEO at Flipkart in November last year following charges personal misconduct. He had taken over this newly created position around January 2017. Binny Bansal till then was the CEO of Flipkart and was replaced by Kalyan Krishnamurthy as the new CEO. His co-founder Sachin Bansal had become Executive Chairman in 2016 till May 2018 before existing Flipkart to launch BACQ to invest in startups. Binny Bansal post his exit as Group CEO from Flipkart had launched xto10x Technologies along with former McKinsey executive Saikiran Krishnamurthy in December last year to "help startups all over the world transform product-market fit and initial business momentum into at-scale, world-class companies," as per its website. Bansal has also been actively investing in Indian startups and has so far backed 31 companies including SigTuple, Niramai, CureFit, Acko General Insurance etc. Walmart had earlier this month in its quarterly filings (ending April 30, 2019) had stated earmarking around $1.2 billion out of its $2.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents as on April 30 this year to \u201cfund the operations of Flipkart.\u201d