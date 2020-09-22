Vivriti Capital gets Rs 100 crore boost by Creation Investments in Series B funding

Vivriti Capital had earlier raised Rs 350 crore in March 2020 from LGT Lightstone Aspada and Rs 310 crore in 2019 from Creation Investments.

Financial Services company Vivriti Capital has received a fresh Rs 100 crore boost from its existing investor Creation Investments. With the latest funding, Vivriti’s equity capital pool has now crossed more than Rs 760 crore. “Vivriti is uniquely placed in the Indian ecosystem as a lender and facilitator of debt in the impact space with their unparalleled technology platform, strong management team and comprehensive product offerings,” Tyler Day, Director, Creation Investments Capital Management, said, adding that the company believes Vivriti has immense potential to revolutionise the Indian debt landscape.

Vivriti Capital had earlier raised Rs 350 crore in March 2020 from LGT Lightstone Aspada and Rs 310 crore in 2019 from Creation Investments. Founded in 2017, Vivriti Capital owns and manages CredAvenue, which is one of the online platforms for enterprise debt in India. The platform has over 120 institutional investors and lenders, more than 260 enterprise clients, over five lakh individual and SME borrowers, and has enabled debt exceeding Rs 30,000 crore, according to the company’s statement. On the other hand, Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a global impact investment management company which deals in private equity investments in the financial services industry. Creation has so far invested in 12 countries and India is also one of its investment destinations. Creation has so far invested more than $250 million in India.

“The macro- environment in the last six months brought out the potential of Vivriti’s marketplace, through which they facilitated debt raise for a large number of clients as well as helped investors in their due diligence and deal executions,” Tyler Day said. Vivriti Capital’s Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar who are founders and MD of the company said that Creations’ successful closure of this round, while the world is reeling under a pandemic bears testimony to immense trust and confidence that Vivriti’s investors have in the company. The company will use the latest funds to further strengthen its technological and analytical capabilities and ramp up new platforms.