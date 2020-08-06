Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm ropes in Bhavesh Gupta as CEO for expanding credit business to consumers, SMBs

Paytm has so far launched Paytm First Credit Card, Paytm Postpaid, Personal Loans, and Merchant Cash Loans in collaboration with various banks and NBFCs.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s fintech platform Paytm has roped in Bhavesh Gupta as Chief Executive Officer for expanding the company’s lending business. Bhavesh Gupta will develop and strengthen Paytm’s vision of including 500 million Indians to financial services. “Under his leadership, the company will continue to simplify, innovate, and bring new credit products to millions of Indians and SMEs in partnerships with other banks and NBFCs,” Paytm said in a statement on Thursday. Bhavesh Gupta will report to Amit Nayyar, who is the President of the homegrown financial services platform.

Speaking about Bhavesh Gupta’s appointment, Amit Nayyar — President at Paytm said, “Paytm is on a mission to democratise diversified financial services in the country and access to credit for consumers and small businesses is a critical enabler to fulfil their ambitions and wishes”.

Bhavesh Gupta is a banker who has more than two decades of experience and has also contributed to the digital transformation journey of some of the top retail banks and NBFCs in India. In his previous role, he served as the Founding Member and CEO of Clix Capital, which was earlier known as GE Capital India. During his stint with Clix Capital, Bhavesh Gupta helped a well-diversified NBFC to build capabilities in digital consumer and MSME lending. He also helped in developing the urban affordable housing segment by deploying technology and analytics to deliver simple, fast, innovative, and customised solutions to customers. Before this, Bhavesh Gupta was also associated with IDFC First Bank as Founding Member and Head — SME and Business Banking. He has also spent more than a decade at ICICI Bank.

"I plan to build along with a fantastic team the most cost-effective & consumer-friendly lending products for all citizens. The wealth management and financial service solutions that Paytm is building are transforming the lives of millions of Indians and are relevant globally as well," Bhavesh Gupta said. Paytm has so far launched Paytm First Credit Card, Paytm Postpaid, Personal Loans, and Merchant Cash Loans in collaboration with various banks and NBFCs.