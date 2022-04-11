VDO.AI: Video advertising gets more bang for the buck

VDO.AI is a fast-growing advertising technology innovator, providing brands with intelligent high-impact solutions. Foreseeing future trends in the digital advertising domain, Amitt Sharma, the founder and CEO, came up with VDO.AI in 2018 with the aim of creating a thriving video ads ecosystem. “The idea was to provide unequaled monetisation solutions to CTV and OTT platforms by leveraging creativity and through targeted outreach,” says Sharma, who has in-depth knowledge of Web 3 and Artificial Intelligence.



“Despite significant investments in Google Banner Ads, our publishers earlier saw growing bounce rates and, as a result, decreasing revenue generation, ” he says. VDO.AI’s offering of video and premium advertising has allowed them to earn profitable revenue around the year while maintaining a high website engagement ratio. “We also witnessed that a number of advertisers were concerned about a lack of creative help and creative resources, and insufficient insights and discussions. So we help advertisers track their spending on both digital and OTT/CTV channels.”



Currently, the company has over 1,000 customers on the publishers’ site and collaborates with a number of well-known companies in Silicon Valley and India. “VDO.AI works with all of India’s leading media companies. We assist the brands in reaching their target customers and increasing brand awareness. One of our campaigns was for Gujarat Tourism where we increased brand recognition, click-through rate (CTR) and cost-per-mile (CPM), impressions, conversions, and traction through mobile OTT and CTV campaigns,” he points out.



VDO.AI is a wholly self-funded startup with more than $3 million invested in developing the product and assembling the staff. It has a double-digit million dollars yearly turnover that has grown at a 500% CAGR since its inception, claims Sharma. The firm is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 60% this year. “We are a bootstrap company with a positive cash flow and are profitable,” he says.



“We want to be the marketplace that connects the top advertisers with qualified publishers. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, our team across the globe grew 3X in size. VDO.AI aspires to be a well-established video advertising solution provider with a global presence by 2025,” Sharma adds.