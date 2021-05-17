Vantage Circle: Keeping employees happy

Vantage Circle co-founders Anjan Pathak (L) and Partha Neog

Vantage Circle was initiated in the year 2014 by two childhood friends, Partha Neog and Anjan Pathak, who had a dream of starting something of their own. Having worked in the IT and technology industry for almost two decades, both were confident that it was where they could utilise their expertise while achieving the goals that they had set for themselves. They were able to create, launch, and achieve the success that Vantage Circle has today due to the right opportunities, guidance, and ideas implemented at the right time.

Vantage Circle is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) employee engagement solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to deliver an easy-to-use and simple solution to the clients. “It incorporates rewards points, on-spot recognition, peer-to-peer appreciation, and unique awards which results in better functionality of employees, working culture which in the end benefits the organisation,” says Pathak, co-founder and CTO, Vantage Circle.

In simple terms, Vantage Circle is a one-stop employee benefit and engagement platform designed to amplify engagement and transform the way people work, connect, and feel. It has achieved over 1.5 million users’ support in the present day, says Pathak, who has spent the initial 17 years of his career brainstorming, designing, and architecting multiple e-commerce applications in countries like the UK and other parts of Europe.

The company’s suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Fit, and Vantage Pulse, has been designed to address the conscious need to enhance the productivity of a workforce by presenting a great employee experience. Vantage Circle has some big names among its clientele, including Infosys, Cognizant, Paypal, GE, Wipro, HCL, etc.

“Vantage Circle started out as a deals and discounts programme for employees at the start of our early days,” says Pathak. However, soon they stumbled upon the concept of employee engagement programmes which the Indian corporate culture was lacking. The main idea was to equip HR professionals with a channel through which they could manage the intricacies of providing a stellar employee experience.

Vantage Circle understands that managing human resources efficiently, satisfying their necessities, and surprising (not shocking!) them is a humongous task, says Pathak. To overcome any deviations in these tasks, it provides an integrated platform to the corporate community with a variety of options of unbeatable perks and engagement activities for their employees. Corporate discounts on exclusive and online deals and unique Vantage Points are the highlights of the platform.

Vantage Circle is a bootstrapped company. “Some like-minded people who trusted in its goals and vision, externally funded Vantage Circle,” says Pathak. With a strong focus on improving AI and automation, Vantage Circle plans to extend its services to other parts of the world as well, where through its research,it has identified the need of comprehensive employee engagement solutions to boost the work culture. “To achieve so, the next immediate plan is to remove any potential communication barriers by incorporating multiplelanguage accessibility into our platform,” he informs.

During the time when businesses are bound to adopt digitisation, Vantage Circle’s improved AI has offered a holistic approach towards improving workplace wellness and work culture, the company’s co-founder & CTO summarises.