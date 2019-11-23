UST Global invests in artificial intelligence start-up Cogniphi

UST Global’s CEO Alexander Varghese said that the investment is in line with its strategy of providing clients with the “best of technologies”.

Singapore’s Temasek-backed technology unicorn UST Global has invested an undisclosed sum in an AI (artificial intelligence) start-up Cogniphi Technologies. Through AI solutions, Cogniphi has served public sectors, manufacturing, security, retails, surveillance, healthcare and engineering institutions and currently undertakes projects like surveillance, security and telematics.

UST Global’s CEO Alexander Varghese said that the investment is in line with its strategy of providing clients with the “best of technologies”. The company had created Centers of Excellence (CoEs) to enhance strategic associations with top organisations and help them grow with cutting-edge technology and educational resources, Varghese said in a statement.

Before Cogniphi, UST Global had invested in Contineo Health, an electronic health record (EHR) specialist in leading healthcare technology. In September last year, the company had acquired Bengaluru-based SeviTech Systems, a chip design services firm. The Thiruvananthapuram-based Cogniphi was set up in 2015. The investment from UST Global “reinforces the credibility for the technology platform that we are creating,” said Rohit Raveendranath, founder and CEO, Cogniphi Technologies.

According to Alexander Varghese, Cogniphi employees’ complex business solving attitude, with passion for technology, mirrors the commitment to their clients and justifies the company’s investment.

UST Global is owned by Indian-origin Chandaria family, based in Kenya. The family-owned Comcraft Group runs businesses in diverse sectors like steel, plastics and aluminium, with manufacturing centres in 45 countries. Based in the US, UST Global caters to innovation requirements of multinational corporations by providing solutions, including digital customer engagement, data analytics, cloud consulting, product engineering, automation and cyber-security solutions.

In India, the company operates in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mumbai, Bhopal and Delhi.