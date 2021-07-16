UP MSME Minister: Planning to set up a micro-industry cluster in every district

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: Describing the initiative, Nath said each cluster will have vertical factory sheds, a bank for raw materials, a training centre for labour, and an accommodation facility.
Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: To boost industrialisation in the state, UP Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sidharth Nath Singh said, they are starting a new initiative called ‘Micro Village’ conceptualised around the vision of Gram Swaraj to make every village an independent, self-reliant entity.
In his address on Thursday, Nath said, “Industrialisation should happen at the micro-level to benefit the people living in the smallest, farthest village.”
The first pilot project is underway in Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) and the plan is to set up such clusters in every district in the state.
Describing the initiative, Nath said each cluster will have vertical factory sheds, a bank for raw materials, a training centre for labour, and an accommodation facility. “We are hoping this initiative will boost the economy of the state and help in achieving the Chief Minister’s $1 trillion economy target.”
The Minister spoke of several other initiatives by the government to improve the competitiveness of the state as an industrial hub. He said over the last four years loans worth Rs 2.5-lakh-crore have been disbursed to the MSMEs which has created direct and indirect employment opportunities for about 2.60 crore people.
The MSME Ministry is also working on developing a strategy to integrate products from MSME units into the global supply chain and improve their competitiveness. He said they have also developed district-wise plans to promote traditional industries in that area.
On development in the state, Nath said when BJP government took over, in 2017, a roadmap was created to fix the rural economy. Under which the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme was rolled out in 2018. Now ODOP is in every district in the state. Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME said, “ODOP is a big reason for the increase in the exports of UP……..The export of the state was Rs 88,967 crore in 2017-18, which has increased by 35 percent i.e. Rs 1,21,139 crore in 2020-21.”
