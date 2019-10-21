University living: Tech-enabled platform providing a home for overseas students

Mayank Maheshwari, co-founder and Saurabh Arora, founder & CEO,

University Living

Having studied in the United Kingdom (UK), Saurabh Arora and Mayank Maheshwari witnessed first-hand the struggles that overseas students faced in finding quality accommodation while studying in international universities. The overwhelming demand for student housing makes it challenging for universities to accommodate everyone on campus, thereby leaving five out of six students globally to find private alternatives. The absence of any dedicated platform where students can receive expert assistance throughout this process and consolidated information in order to make an informed decision led them to establish University Living, a global student accommodation managed marketplace that offers all-accommodation related services under one roof for a smooth transition into student life overseas.

“The idea was to provide a one-stop solution for students to not just compare and book the best accommodation that fits their needs but to receive constant guidance from a 24/7 support team of student housing experts on requirements that go beyond the bed,” says Arora, founder and CEO, University Living.

Today, University Living has expanded its portfolio of value-added service offerings to provide not just accommodation assistance but doorstep delivery of room essentials, professional guarantor service for easy payment plans, setting up of a student bank account overseas, airport transfer service for a smooth check-in, pre-activated overseas mobile SIM, forex solutions to make secure transactions, and more.

Globally, University Living has grown to offer 1 million beds on its tech-enabled platform across 12,000 properties in 180+ international student cities. “Since inception, we have assisted 1.5 million students around the world. Our global ranking has improved by 118% in the last quarter,” says Arora. “We are the preferred accommodation partners for leading universities in the UK and Australia and are also in advanced talks to establish satellite offices in Canada to better cater to the demand for student housing in North America.”

University Living has increased bookings by 30% month-on-month and grown its revenue by 300% year-on-year. “We’re working to introduce inventory management solutions to boutique property providers, and launch a mobile app for ease of re-booking.” In India specifically, says Arora, the plan is to launch a singular platform wherein students can choose from verified and curated accommodations at every price point. “Currently, the student housing landscape is quite fragmented with no uniform parameters of rent, facilities, etc,” says Arora.