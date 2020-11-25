Unacademy’s valuation soars to $2 billion with latest investment from Tiger Global, Dragoneer

Less than three months after entering the unicorn club with $150 million funding, edtech startup Unacademy has raised another round from Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group. The latest undisclosed investment has valued the company at $2 billion. The preceding round in September was raised by General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures. The startup had earlier raised $110 million from Facebook, General Atlantic and others in February this year at a valuation of around $510 million. Back in June 2019, it had secured $50 million.
to be updated..
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.