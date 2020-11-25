  • MORE MARKET STATS

Unacademy’s valuation soars to $2 billion with latest investment from Tiger Global, Dragoneer

By: |
November 25, 2020 6:28 PM

The startup had raised $110 million from Facebook, General Atlantic and others in February this year at a valuation of around $510 million.

General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures are other investors in Unacademy.

Less than three months after entering the unicorn club with $150 million funding, edtech startup Unacademy has raised another round from Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group. The latest undisclosed investment has valued the company at $2 billion. The preceding round in September was raised by General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures. The startup had earlier raised $110 million from Facebook, General Atlantic and others in February this year at a valuation of around $510 million. Back in June 2019, it had secured $50 million.

to be updated..

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Unacademy’s valuation soars to $2 billion with latest investment from Tiger Global Dragoneer
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SIDBI inks MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to develop MSMEs
2Nasscom: Over 50% tech startups see revenue reaching pre-Covid level in 6 months, cash in hand improves
3Amid WFH norm, this bus booking startup for office goers raised crores from Lightbox, India Quotient