Unacademy’s valuation soars to $2 billion with latest investment from Tiger Global, Dragoneer

General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures are other investors in Unacademy.

Less than three months after entering the unicorn club with $150 million funding, edtech startup Unacademy has raised another round from Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group. The latest undisclosed investment has valued the company at $2 billion. The preceding round in September was raised by General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Facebook, and Blume Ventures. The startup had earlier raised $110 million from Facebook, General Atlantic and others in February this year at a valuation of around $510 million. Back in June 2019, it had secured $50 million.

to be updated..