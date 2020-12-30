Unacademy ends 2020 with year’s fifth acquistion; buys NeoStencil to strengthen test prep stronghold

Unacademy has made six acquisitions so far in its journey.

India’s second most valued edtech company Unacademy has struck another acquisition deal before ending 2020. The company has acquired test prep startup NeoStencil for an undisclosed amount, its fifth acquisition this year. “NeoStencil has offers 500+ Courses to millions of students. And we believe together we can create a huge impact and build products that help our Learners crack their goals,” Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal tweeted on Wednesday. The latest acquisition will help fortify Unacademy — online learning platform for cracking competitive exams—growth in the test prep segment of edtech sector in India.

to be updated…