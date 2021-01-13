  • MORE MARKET STATS

Unacademy concludes new secondary transaction; Tiger Global, Dragoneer, Steadview, GA buy $50M shares

By: |
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 6:02 PM

Unacademy turned unicorn in September 2020 following a $150 million funding round led by SoftBank that valued it at $1.45 billion. In November, it had secured another round from Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group to ramp up its valuation to $2 billion.

Unacademy Group claimed to have over 48,000 educators on its platform and more than 1.5 lakh live classes being conducted every month. (Representational image: IE)

SoftBank and Facebook-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy has concluded a new secondary transaction round with investors including Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital, and General Atlantic increasing their stake in the company. With the latest round, shares worth $50 million have been acquired from existing investors. The latest transaction has come after the November 2020 round when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group had backed Unacademy at a $2 billion valuation. Unacademy Group claimed to have over 48,000 educators on its platform and more than 1.5 lakh live classes being conducted every month even as it competes with Byju’s, Toppr, and others.

Unacademy turned unicorn in September 2020 following a $150 million funding round led by SoftBank that valued at $1.45 billion. The company had raised $110 million from Facebook, General Atlantic, and others in February last year at a valuation of around $510 million. Back in 2018, Unacademy had enabled a secondary exit for one of its early investors Waterbridge Ventures that had put around $1 million in the company in 2016. The fund had sold its stake to Sequoia, Nexus, and Elevation Capital (erstwhile SAIF Partners).

Related News

Also read: Clear signal: Indian startups make mega move from Facebook’s WhatsApp to Signal amid data privacy row

The company has been on an acquisition tear, buying five companies in 2021 amid the Covid pandemic that had provided great tailwinds not just Unacademy but the entire edtech ecosystem to acquire maximum customers at much lesser acquisition cost. Unacademy had most recently, in December, acquired test prep startup NeoStencil. Its first purchase of 2020 was Kreatyrx in March 2020 followed by Bhavin Turakhia’s CodeChef in June, PrepLadder in July, and Coursavy in September. It had also acquired a majority stake in the online platform for kids to hone communication skills – Mastree.

The latest secondary sale at Unacademy comes amid Amazon India’s formal launch of its test prep app Amazon Academy that helps class 11 and 12 students with IIT JEE coaching for entrance to engineering colleges. Unacademy too offers IIT JEE courses along with personal coach and test analysis. Amazon had forayed into India’s edtech market in 2019 with its JEE Ready app and had later rebranded it as Amazon Academy. Unacademy has raised $348 million in funding so far across nine rounds, as per Crunchbase.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Unacademy concludes new secondary transaction Tiger Global Dragoneer Steadview GA buy $50M shares
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Startups, investors forge alliance for level playing field in digital ecosystem against tech biggies
2Amazon to help students with JEE preparation now; takes on Byju’s, Unacademy, others in test prep market
3‘Niti Aayog’s guidelines for fantasy sports to address legal ambiguity, malpractices of offshore firms’