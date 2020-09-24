  • MORE MARKET STATS

Unacademy acquires UPSC test preparation platform Coursavy

September 24, 2020 8:41 PM

Earlier this year, Bengaluru-based Unacademy had acquired Kreatryx, and PrepLadder (for USD 50 million), besides investing in Mastree, and taking over the custodianship of CodeChef.

The acquisition will further strengthen Unacademy's leadership position in the UPSC test preparation market, a statement said.

Edutech platform Unacademy on Thursday said it has acquired Coursavy, a platform for UPSC test preparation, for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this month, Unacademy also announced raising around Rs 1,125 crore in a funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from existing investors, including Facebook.

“As we grow and strengthen our position as the leader in the test prep market, bringing Coursavy on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the UPSC examination category. At Unacademy, we are striving to democratise education in India and this acquisition is a step in that direction,” Unacademy Group co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said.

Set up in January 2019 by Vimal Singh Rathore, Coursavy’s vision is to make high-quality and affordable educational content accessible to UPSC aspirants through technology. It has live sessions that include daily doubt resolutions, core content classes, mentorship, study notes, evaluation and feedback.

Currently, Coursavy has various subject matter experts teaching over 70,000 learners through their YouTube channel and platform.

The statement said Coursavy educators, including Rathore, will now teach on the Unacademy platform and also provide mentorship to the existing educators on enhancing discipline among the aspirants.

The content from Coursavy will assist Unacademy educators in their live classes and help learners with their UPSC preparation, it added.

“We are thrilled to be part of Unacademy and be able to contribute to the mission of democratising education. Access to the right resources, technology and teams will help us create impact in the lives of millions of learners,” Coursavy CEO Vimal Singh Rathore said.

