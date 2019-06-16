Uber testing on-trip 24×7 security helpline in India

By: |
Published: June 16, 2019 10:11:23 PM

Since its inception in India in 2013, Uber has not offered direct calling support for passengers, and this move comes following feedbacks in this regard, they said.

UBER, uber security helpline, uber india, Uber testing, smeUber operates in 40 cities of India. (Reuters)

Ride hailing major Uber is piloting a 24×7 on-trip helpline to boost the safety of its passengers, company sources said. Since its inception in India in 2013, Uber has not offered direct calling support for passengers, and this move comes following feedbacks in this regard, they said.

“We are piloting a security call centre 24×7 in Chandigarh since the last one-two months. This allows a passenger to make a call and speak directly to an Uber agent for any security and safety related concern during an ongoing trip,” the sources told PTI.

The security measure seeks to address the need for direct human intervention instead of a callback after a lag, they said. Based on the rider response, Uber will take a call on its rollout in other cities. “No timeline has been decided yet,” the sources said. Meanwhile, the existing SOS feature during a trip will help connect with police in case of an emergency. Uber operates in 40 cities of India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Uber testing on-trip 24×7 security helpline in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop