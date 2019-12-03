Uber launches second India centre of excellence in Visakhapatnam

The Vizag facility will be Uber’s 12th centre of excellence, globally.

Uber on Monday announced the launch of its second centre of excellence in India. Located in Visakhapatnam, the centre has been built at a cost of $800,000, the ride-hailing firm said in a statement. Uber claims the centre will create 500 jobs. “India is definitely a very big market for us,” Wen-Szu Lin, senior director, community operations for Asia Pacific at Uber told FE.

Through the new centre, the firm plans to expand its global customer support footprint while aiming to create new economic opportunities for the talented workforce in this country, Lin said. At an event in New Delhi in October, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO at Uber Technologies, said India is “fundamental” to the ride-hailing firm’s growth strategy and in the next ten years, the company’s growth will be defined by markets like India, Africa and the Middle-East.

“Profitability metric of our business here (India) is improving. We will continue to remain and invest here,” Khosrowshahi had said. Uber Technologies posted its largest-ever quarterly loss, a whopping $5.24 billion in the three months ended June 2019. Losses remained elevated at $1.2 billion in Q32019.

Although Uber claims India to be a big market on the ride-share side, its food delivery service UberEats seems to be struggling to gain a foothold in the country. Swiggy and Zomato, backed by deep-pocketed Naspers and Ant Financial, respectively, lead India’s food delivery market.

The new centre of excellence will provide specialised customer support for critical incidents that require immediate attention, by employing dedicated teams of solution-oriented, trusted experts to support millions of Uber customers in India, South Asia and APAC Regions. The Vizag facility will be Uber’s 12th centre of excellence, globally.

Uber launched its first India centre of excellence in Hyderabad in 2015. It has over 1,000 employees providing critical regional and global customer support services to the Uber community of riders, drivers, eaters, couriers, and restaurant partners.