Uber India head Pradeep Parameswaran gets additional role for six APAC countries

Uber is currently operational in 51 cities of the more than 70 cities where it provides its rides services.

Ride-aggregator Uber has announced that its India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran will take on additional responsibilities as the Regional General Manager for six of Asia Pacific countries from 19 June 2020. Pradeep Parameswaran, who currently manages India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka markets will now also oversee Uber’s Rides business in six additional countries viz — South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. “After capably leading our India and South Asia business since 2018, I know that he will continue to inspire Uber’s next phase of growth across this key region,” Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations, Uber said in a statement on Thursday.

Pradeep Parameswaran had joined Uber in January 2017. He joined first to lead central operations for India and South Asia and then moved to become the head of the Rides business in India and South Asia, in June 2018. Under his service, Pradeep Parameswaran has seen diversifying of Uber’s product portfolio such as the launch of initiatives like Uber Care. He has also been instrumental in driving strong growth in India, which is one of Uber’s most strategic markets, an Uber spokesperson said. “There is huge potential to serve more Uber customers and continue innovating in APAC, whether that be taxi partnerships in North Asia and new products like Uber Rent in Australia,” Pradeep Parameswaran said, adding that the company will provide safe and affordable mobility solutions to the country in coming future as well.

While companies across the globe have laid off employees due to the coronavirus-caused financial crunch, they are now looking at employment generation in future. “We will also expand our Auto and Moto categories across many more Indian cities to create additional employment opportunities and reignite economic growth,” Pradeep Parameswaran said. Uber currently operates in more than 70 cities in India while it aims to notch this number up to 200 cities.