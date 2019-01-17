Turtlemint raises $25 m from Sequoia India

Turtlemint is a Mumbai based startup that provides recommendations to customers based on proprietary algorithms and rich data analytics.

Online insurance distributor, Turtlemint, raised $25 million in a funding round led by Sequoia India, with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.

The company said it caters to nearly 25,000 licensed insurance experts (PoSP’s) across 700 plus cities, to help customers select and complete their insurance purchase using their proprietary MintPro app.

“A lot of customers, while depending on online research to learn more about the available policies, ultimately prefer to buy their insurance from an intermediary they can personally interact with. We developed MintPro to bridge this online-offline gap”, said Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder, Turtlemint.

Anand Prabhudesai, co-founder, Turtlemint, added, “The MintPro app helps PoSP’s sell multiple applicable insurance policies from different companies to their clients — ranging from life to health to motor insurance — through a simple online process that requires no paperwork. It’s all done on their smartphones.”