Turnaround: Start-ups in recovery mode; funding nearing pre-Covid levels

Start-ups seem to have recovered, with the pace of funding nearing the pre-Covid levels in the July-September quarter, led by seed and late-stage investments.
These firms managed to raise about $2.79 billion from investors in Q3, more than double the $1.33 billion they secured in Q2.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.