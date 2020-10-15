  • MORE MARKET STATS

Turnaround: Start-ups in recovery mode; funding nearing pre-Covid levels

By: |
October 15, 2020 7:30 AM

Start-ups seem to have recovered, with the pace of funding nearing the pre-Covid levels in the July-September quarter, led by seed and late-stage investments.

These firms managed to raise about $2.79 billion from investors in Q3, more than double the $1.33 billion they secured in Q2.

