Trouble for Flipkart continues as NCLAT issues probe for alleged abuse of dominant market position

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday asked the Director General at the Competition Commission of India against Flipkart for the alleged use of its dominant position and use of unfair practices in the market, according to traders’ body CAIT. “We understand that the NCLAT has issued an order in relation to the AIOVA appeal. We are currently awaiting a copy of the order,” a Flipkart spokesperson told Financial Express Online. In November 2018, the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) had alleged abuse of its market position in e-commerce by Flipkart India Private Limited and favouring select sellers through unfair pricing.

However, CCI had quashed AIOVA’s claim saying “Flipkart India is not dominant in the relevant market of “Services provided by online marketplace platforms for selling goods in India”; therefore, the issue of abuse of dominant position does not arise,” the copy of which was seen by Financial Express Online. CAIT’s secretary general Praveen Khandelwal informed that the order for the new probe will be out on Wednesday.