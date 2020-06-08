Travel startup Yolobus looks to bring Ola, IndiGo experience; secures $3.3 million in series A funding

Nexus Venture Partners led the investment round which was also attended by India Quotient.

Gurgaon-based inter-city bus travel start-up Yolobus, which promises IndiGo and Ola-like experience to users, has secured a $3.3 million Series A round of financing. Nexus Venture Partners led the investment round which was also attended by India Quotient. With the latest funding, Yolobus now has a total investment of $4.1 million and the startup now looks to invest in ramping up services and enhancing safety features. “As an industry we’re just scratching the surface of how India’s bus services can be when married to our uber offerings of safety, sanitisation and comfort. Having the financial support and business expertise of Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient will help us execute our vision faster and better,” Shailesh Gupta, CEO and Yolobus Founder, said. Meanwhile, Anand Lunia, General Partner at India Quotient said that Yolobus has the potential to offer “full-stack experience to the bus ride — the convenience of an Ola cab and the efficiency of Indigo airlines.”

Coronavirus brings hygiene into focus

With the latest investment, Yolobus looks to enhance customer and crew safety via sanitisation drive as the coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to bring hygiene and safety in focus. In fact, domestic ride sharing company Ola has also recently pledged Rs 500 crore over the next year to make rides safer. Even as customers remain skeptical of public spaces after the coronavirus outbreak, companies have now also started to move in order to assuage some of the public fear.

“Bus transport in India has been a gruelling, unsafe, unhygienic, untimely experience for travellers. Apart from addressing all these issues, Yolobus will resume its operations with extensive precautionary measures for every trip,” Shailesh Gupta said. With every bus trip, passengers will be checked with temperature measuring guns before onboarding. They will also be given an option to pre-order PPE kits before boarding the bus. Apart from this, Yolobus is introducing a sanitization tunnel for passengers as an added precaution in the wake of coronavirus.