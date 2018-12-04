Travel marketplace ixigo overtakes MakeMyTrip; records more monthly active users

Key revenue drivers for ixigo include transactional revenue from bookings on flights, train, buses, and hotels apart from ad revenue from few media partnerships.

Travel and hotel booking site ixigo today announced exceeding 25 million-mark of monthly active users (MAU), surpassing 19 million MAUs of competitor MakeMyTrip in November, its co-founder and CEO Aloke Bajpai told FE Online. Interestingly, MakeMyTrip is one of the investors in the company.

“As of November, Out of over 25 million MAUs, our 90% users are from mobile app or mobile website. MakeMyTrip in its investor presentation uploaded on its website in November claimed 19 million MAUs on mobile,” added Bajpai.

ixigo, which works on a similar model of UK-based travel and tour aggregator Skyscanner, recorded 126% year-over-year growth in its user base. “We have two apps – for flight and train users. By end of this year, we will cross 100 million combined download mark for both apps. We are the most downloaded app in the country,” said Bajpai. ixigo is focusing on its trains app to capitalise on growth from tier 2 and 3 towns.

The company is now focussing on regional content and aims to attract 500 million on the apps for which it has introduced features including radio. ixigo is also planning to add more content for reading and listening for users.

ixigo also claimed 6X growth in transactions to touch 1 million passenger bookings per month through its platform for flights, hotels, buses, and trains. “Last year we were just under 200,000 passenger bookings,” said Bajpai.

The app for trains is currently available in eight different languages that also works offline. “Users can check train’s running status, PNR, seat maps, platform number, fare prediction for future bookings etc., without access to internet or GPS. Given the large user base we have, we have accuracy in information. This nature of outsourced information is why we have grown fast,” said Bajpai.

Its investors include Sequoia Capital India, Fosun RZ Capital, SAIF Partners, MakeMyTrip and Micromax.