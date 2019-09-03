Traders burn Walmart effigy in Haridwar; plan state-wide protests against US retailer’s stores

Walmart so far owns and operates 26 Best Price Modern Wholesale stores in India beginning with Amritsar in 2009.

Around 4,000-member strong Haridwar’s association of local traders — Haridwar Vyapar Mandal staged protests against Uttarakhand government’s alleged approval to Flipkart’s parent Walmart for setting up stores in the ancient city apart from commercial centre Haldwani and capital city of Dehradun in order to boost local employment. “There are around 5,000 small businesses in Haridwar out of which around 4,000 are members of our Vyapar Mandal. Walmart’s bulk-purchasing drives down prices of goods that will make us uncompetitive and unviable to operate against Walmart,” Haridwar Vyapar Mandal’s General Secretary Pradeep Kalra told Financial Express Online.

The small and micro retailers and distributors in Haridwar are scattered across categories including woollen garments, puja articles, handicrafts, artificial jewellery etc., and have tourism as their primary source of business. “Unlike metros where Walmart may be suitable, small cities’ businesses would be most impacted due to this move. We organised a protest march and burnt Walmart’s effigy on Sunday. So far, there have been no discussions with Walmart or with the state government on this matter,” Kalra.

According to local media reports, Uttarakhand government has approved setting up of Walmart stores in these three cities against which protests will be carried out between September 1-7 starting from Nainital, Haridwar, Kashipur to Rurki, Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Ranikhet, Paudi, Rishikesh, Dehradun, and Haldwani. “We want to grow our protest to the level that government hear us and rule in our favour,” said a local retailer.

The association said that it will oppose setting up of such hypermarkets by any organisation whether foreign or Indian in future as well as it hinders retail trade in the state. Kalra added that the decision will be taken ahead on how to grow the protest in number and significance in order to put pressure on the local authorities.

