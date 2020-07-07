TikTok loses, ‘desi’ Mitron wins as India declares war against Chinese apps

India had declared a ban on 59 Chinese apps citing concerns for the country’s sovereignty and security as chief reason.

India has declared a full blown war against Chinese apps, giving Indian startups a moment to shine. The latest to make merry is homegrown short form video app Mitron, which has witnessed a total of over 2.5 crore downloads on Google Play Store since its launch in April 2020, right in the middle of coronavirus lockdown. Mitron app has also garnered a massive viewership and has clocked four crore views per hour on the videos, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday. Mitron is not the only Indian startup to have benefitted from the prevailing anti-China sentiment. Others such as Chingari, Roposo, and ShareChat have also made strides in the last few days.

“It is incredibly exciting to see nearly one million new videos created per day on the Mitron platform. With almost every one confined to their homes during the lockdown phase, our aim has been to provide a platform that offers digital entertainment through short videos posted by people, or create their own videos,” Shivank Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Mitron said.

India had declared a ban on 59 Chinese apps citing concerns for the country’s sovereignty and security as chief reason. Within hours, both Google Play Store and Apple App Store banned the apps stating privacy concerns. Some of these apps included Shein, TikTok and Bigo Live etc. On the other hand, ‘desi’ contenders such as Bolo Indya, Roposo and Mitron witnessed a surge in downloads. “We saw over 2.5 lakh installs, with 87% of these signing up and creating videos and 1.27 crore videos have been created in June, with 6.37 lakh videos created in last 24 hours with this 70 lakh hours of video content has been consumed in last 24 hours,” Varun Saxena, Co-Founder, Bolo Indya said, The Indian Express reported. The company is witnessing increased traffic since TikTok ban and has users from various regional backgrounds.