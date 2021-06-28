Tiger Global leads a $65-million round in Classplus

With Classplus, educators have been able to build and expand their online presence, and monetise their content without any major investment and effort,” said Rustagi.

Classplus, the e-commerce enablement platform for coaching centres, solo tutors and online content creators, has raised $65 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global. GSV Ventures, the edtech focused fund, along with existing investors Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Blume Ventures and RTP Global, also participated in the round.

Founded by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal in 2018, the new round of financing is a testimony of Classplus’s undisputed market leadership and strong growth trajectory. This is the fourth round of funding raised by the company in the last 15 months. Sequoia Capital’s Surge and Times Internet are also the early backers of Classplus.

“We are on a mission to ensure that every educator can go online and connect with their students across the world. The power of educators has historically been confined to their local neighbourhoods. With Classplus, educators have been able to build and expand their online presence, and monetise their content without any major investment and effort,” said Rustagi.

Educators use Classplus to streamline all their communication, launch cohort-based live courses, and manage student communities via the platform. The Shopify-like solution also helps them deliver live lessons, automate their daily tasks, run student engagement programmes, along with building and marketing their online courses. All this enables educators to invest more time in creating high-quality content and build an enduring business for themselves.