Tiger Global and Bertelsmann put $10 million in video app Roposo

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 7:25 PM

Roposo will be deploying the capital towards product technology, talent acquisition, and acquiring more users to its 25 million user base.

Tiger Global and Bertelsmann, video app Roposo, video creation, Short video platform RoposoRoposo claims to be adding over 200,000 users daily in the vernacular space even as it focuses on expanding regionally with multiple regional languages’ support. (Photo source: Website)

Short-video platform Roposo has raised $10 million in its latest round of funding led by existing investors Tiger Global Management and Bertelsmann India Investments, the company announced in a statement. Roposo will be deploying the capital towards product technology, talent acquisition, and acquiring more users to its 25 million user base. “We are most excited about the management’s focus on the quality of user engagement on the platform. We are confident that Roposo will soon be the leading video creation and consumption app for Bharath,” said Rohit Sood, principal, Bertelsmann India Investments.

Roposo claims to be adding over 200,000 users daily in the vernacular space even as it focuses on expanding regionally with multiple regional languages’ support. The app currently offers videos across more than 25 channels based on multiple user interests.

The startup claims of getting 250,000 user-generated video posts and 160 million video views in a day. “Our personalisation engine caters to different types of audiences simultaneously. We have a monthly active user base of 7.5 million. At this rate, we are set for high growth in the coming six months,” CEO and cofounder Mayank Bhangadia said.

Roposo has so far raised $22.7 million in funding over 4 rounds as per deals tracker Crunchbase. The startup pivoted to its current avatar from a fashion social discovery platform in August last year.

Roposo was launched in July 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena and Kaushal Shubhank.

