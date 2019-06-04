This startup just raised $10.5 million to deliver milk at your doorstep

By: |
Published: June 4, 2019 2:16:37 PM

Milkbasket said more than 70 per cent of its revenue comes from non-milk products, from the wide assortment of over 8,500 stock keeping units, and it has launched its services in four cities across India within the last six-seven months.

Launched in early 2015, Milkbasket has till date raised close to USD 26 million (Website image)Launched in early 2015, Milkbasket has till date raised close to USD 26 million (Website image)

Grocery delivery startup Milkbasket Tuesday said it has raised an additional USD 10.5 million (approx Rs 72.73 crore) in its latest round of funding led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from Mayfield India, Kalaari Capital, and Blume Ventures and few Indian family offices.

“While the industry is witnessing a number of players adopting our model, this funding – our largest fund infusion till date – is a testament to our robust execution, the team and continued trust of our investors in the growth of Milkbasket,” Milkbasket Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel said in a statement.

Milkbasket said more than 70 per cent of its revenue comes from non-milk products, from the wide assortment of over 8,500 stock keeping units, and it has launched its services in four cities across India within the last six-seven months.

“We are steadily and surely moving towards our goal of achieving USD 1 billion annual recurring revenue in 2021. Together with investing in talent and geographic expansion, Milkbasket continues to invest in customer centric innovation, and this funding will help us focus on all the three areas to build a national market leader in online grocery,” Goel added.

Launched in early 2015, Milkbasket has till date raised close to USD 26 million (approx Rs 180 crore) in equity funding from Mayfield Advisors, Beenext, Kalaari Capital, Unilever Ventures, Lenovo Capital (LCIH), Blume Ventures and few family offices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. This startup just raised $10.5 million to deliver milk at your doorstep
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition