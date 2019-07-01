This startup is betting on India’s growing healthy snacks market, raises funding from Ankur Capital

The startup was launched by IIT and IIM graduates — Mayank Gupta, Ritika Agrawal and Anuj Ghanghoria.

Delhi-based healthy snacks startup ToBeHealthy has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from impact investor Ankur Capital. ToBeHealthy launched in 2017 transforms vegetables such as Okra, Sweet Potato, Beetroot, Tomato into snacks using technology that preserves 90 per cent of the natural nutrients and fibres.

ToBeHealthy’s “innovative use of technologies fits well with our thesis around food processing and we were impressed with the scale they have reached in less than a year of the launch,” said Shiva Shanker, VP, Ankur Capital in a statement. The fund backs non-conventional opportunities and has been among top investors in agritech startups in India.

The startup will deploy capital towards setting up manufacturing, expanding retail presence and automating processes across verticals. “With in-house manufacturing and economies of scale, we hope to expand deeper into the market and develop a wider range of innovative snacks,” said Mayank Gupta, co-founder, ToBeHealthy.

The startup was launched by IIT and IIM graduates — Mayank Gupta, Ritika Agrawal and Anuj Ghanghoria and has expanded presence from Delhi to four other cities apart from the online channel and selling on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and others.

Ankur Capital has backed 14 startups, as per its website, including Niramai, Skillveri, Cropin etc. The fund is led by Rema Subramanian and Ritu Verma.

Organised snacks market is expected to be worth Rs 29,500 crore market in 2020, as per Frost and Sullivan. The Indian snacks market is currently dominated by the unorganized market however the scenario is expected to change between 2018-2024. The market is growing because of factors such as lifestyle changes, rising urbanization, growing middle-class population, local availability and availability of snacks in small package size, low price and company’s strategies to focus on regional taste, as per ResearchAndMarkets.

ToBeHealthy competes with Snackible, Poshtick, Evolve Snacks etc., in the healthy snacks market in India.