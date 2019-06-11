This logistics startup has an ambitious growth plan of hitting 4 lakh daily transactions by end of 2019

Hyperlocal logistics startup Shadowfax is looking to grow its daily transactions from around 1.8 lakh daily transactions to up to 4 lakh daily transactions and extend its city coverage from existing over 150 to 180\u00a0by end of this year, co-founder and CEO Abhishek Bansal told Financial Express Online. Shadowfax, launched in March 2015 in Bengaluru and backed by Qualcomm Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, Mirae Asset Global and a clutch of angel investors including Snapdeal's Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl and Toppr's Zishaan Hayath, as per Crunchbase data, serves major brands including Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Pizza Hut, Burger King, McDonald's, Myntra, Big Basket etc. Out of the existing cities, 70 per cent of the traction comes from metro cities for Shadowfax, said Bansal.\u00a0E-commerce contributes a maximum share to deliveries apart from grocery and food. Shadowfax has a fleet of more than 50,000 delivery partners even as it works with a large number of freelancers to deliver goods across 5,000 pin codes in India. The startup has so far raised $40.8 million across four funding rounds with the last round worth $22 million raised by NGP Capital in August 2018. It has also made two acquisitions - Pickingo in November 2015 and NuvoEx in November 2017. Shadowfax recorded monthly revenue of Rs 12 crore in December 2018, as per its website while Bansal denied commenting on the growth figures. India's e-commerce retail logistics market is expected 36 per cent for the next five years from $1.35 billion in 2018, said a report by KPMG and CII last year. E-commerce retail constituted 28 per cent of the market share while in-house logistics arm of large online retailers cornered 49 per cent share and traditional logistics companies had 23 per cent share. Shadowfax had earlier this year began providing logistics support to Chinese e-commerce companies shipping goods to India. It is also expected to have a local office in China by the end of this year.