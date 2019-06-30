This is how Bytedance’s Helo looking to have 100 million users in India by end of 2019

Helo was launched in India in around July last year. (Image: helo-app.com)

TikTok owner Bytedance, which also owns social media app Helo, will be looking to boost content creators on the latter’s platform and double the monthly active user base to 100 million by the end of 2019.

Helo was launched in India in around July last year and in the first two quarters this year had grown from 25 million MAUs to 50 MAUs as “in first two quarter our monthly active users (MAU) have grown by 100 per cent,” PTI reported citing Shyamanga Barooah, Head of Content Operations, Helo.

Barooah said that Helo has been focusing on promoting content creators that have helped Helo’s growth in MAUs.

Helo has begun connecting non-resident India in over 13 countries including USA, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh as it aims at Indian users, according to Barooah. He added that the company wants to grow the platform by 300 per cent across parameters such as features, partners and not just in the number of users by the end of this year.

The company has also roped in a grievance officer in order to comply with the government requirements and increasing partners with moderators to curb fake information on Helo.

Helo had removed 5 million posts and around 1.6 lakh accounts between April and June this year that didn’t comply with its community guidelines, according to Raj Mishra, head of creator strategy and growth, Helo, adding that the platform was launched in other markets a few months back and hence most of the posts and accounts have to be from India.

Mishra added that the focus on content development will have monetisation beginning in some time.

The app is currently available in 13 local languages apart from Hindi including Punjabi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Bhojpuri etc. Vernacular has been the main focus for content and social network based companies in India aiming to tap the next set of millions of customers accessing the internet for various purposes.

India’s mobile phone internet users are expected to grow from around 420 million in 2019 to 500 million by 2023, as per statistics portal Statista.