This Delhi-based start-up develops cyber security solutions for a number of security agencies – read here

Tarun Wig, co-founder, Innefu

Innefu Labs, a New Delhi-based startup which develops cybersecurity solutions using Artificial Intelligence, has been chosen by Nasscom’s Data Security Council of India (DSCI) as the security product company of the year 2018, alongside some of the established industry biggies such as IDFC Bank, Infosys and MakeMyTrip. The clients of the firm include defense research establishments, state police departments, intelligence agencies, banks and paramilitary organisations including Border Security Force (BSF), and Indian army. Earlier this year, the startup’s trademark product was used by the Delhi Police to identify 3,000 missing children.

A fast-growing company in the cybersecurity products space today, Innefu was founded in 2011 by IT engineers Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma with a goal to develop India’s own security products. Says co-founder Abhishek Sharma, said, “We are proud to be recognised by Nasscom’s DSCI. As one of the first Indian startups in the niche domain of cybersecurity products, our success hasn’t been easy. We have had to put in a lot of effort to be taken seriously in the Indian market. Today, we are competing with the best in the world with our domain expertise and tech knowhow, and provide customised solutions by applying cutting-edge AI technology.”

Innefu’s flagship product, AuthShield, is a patented Make in India solution which prevents hacking attacks on emails, ERPs, SAP and a wide variety of applications. Prophecy, Innefu’s Big Data analysis framework, is currently being used by multiple intelligence organisations in the country and abroad and was recently showcased to the Indian Army at Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow, MP.

“At Innefu, we look for patterns in the historical data to predict future behaviour. Going by the ever-evolving cyber security threats, we believe that the future of war is digital. Innefu was founded on the belief that when the next war is fought in the cyberspace, we need our own weapons,” says Tarun Wig, co-founder, Innefu. Innefu had raised $2 million in its series A round of funding from IndiaNivesh in 2017.