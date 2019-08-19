These startups are making humans and tech collaborate

The approach is only made better with GAIT Analysis that utilise the video surveillance footage to nab criminals with their distinctive mannerisms of walking.

STAQU

Empowering the Indian police with AI assistance

Atul Rai, co-founder & CEO, Staqu Technologies

Staqu has taken up the important task of empowering police forces at ground zero with its proprietary AI-enabled solution. This Gurgaon-based AI startup disrupted the status quo with the launch of AI-enabled app for the police forces that not only helped them digitise existing crime and missing people records but also retrieve the information in real-time at routine patrolling and checkpoints. The startup has also introduced its AI software on Smart Glasses for the police forces to ensure optimum security at live events such as political rallies, conferences, processions and more. The solution by Staqu is currently live at Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The latest Uttar Pradesh launch (Trinetra) comes with innovations such as Geo-Fencing and Hotspot analysis that assist police forces in generating the most optimum leads right when the crime is committed or person is reported missing. With Gang Analysis, the solution also helps the task forces nab other members of the gang, who may be active in other districts. The approach is only made better with GAIT Analysis that utilise the video surveillance footage to nab criminals with their distinctive mannerisms of walking.

HAPTIK

Human agents as bot builders

Aakrit Vaish, co-founder & CEO, Haptik

SEEN as India’s largest conversational AI platform, Haptik has designed and deployed over 100 chatbots, managing 1.2 million-plus daily messages. While these statistics speak for the growth prospects of chatbots in the market, it is also intriguing to observe the fine co-ordination between human agents and chatbots.

The startup’s unique model utilised the expertise of human agents in training chatbots to adequately handle various queries by users.

Instead of fearing job losses, human agents become an integral part of the process, helping Haptik enhance the chat experience. As of today, over 100 such human agents have graduated to handle the responsibilities of bot builders, trainers, QA and more. They continue to work in tandem with the machine learning and other technical teams, to deliver a perfect experience.

Amplify.ai

Amplifying user engagement

Mahi de Silva, CEO, Amplify.ai

Delivering a good customer experience is the key to success for present-day enterprises. Failing to do so these days invites a severe online backlash, which would make it difficult for the companies to recover from.

To the same end, Amplify.ai, a Noida- and Silicon Valley-based company has developed, what it claims to be, the world’s first and only enterprise-class AI solution to cater to customer queries and drive user engagement while also gauging first-hand user-centric data and brand perception through sentiment analysis.

The company is working towards helping customer-facing employees to decode complex human emotions by leveraging Tensor Flow, a machine learning library, in addition to existing data sets of the chatbots’ conversations with 200-plus million end-users.

Brands have a clear payoff in understanding human emotions. The approach, furthermore, enables a brand to create consistent and personalised messaging for every user and enhance customer engagement.

ONVU Technologies

The ‘I’ in surveillance

Firas Bashee, Founder & CEO, ONVU Technologies

Innovative, intelligent, and efficient—there’s little doubt why ONVU Technologies is, perhaps, the ‘eye’ in surveillance.

The technology vendor provides AI- and video-analytics-enabled solutions via its subsidiary, ONVU Learning, to schools and colleges.

This drives effective and non-intrusive teacher training amongst academic institutions, ultimately enhancing the learning curve of students and ensuring persistent skill development of the teachers.

Its other subsidiary, Oncam, leverages the same technology for industry surveillance and cloud-based business intelligence, a system which has been deployed across convention centres (such as India Habitat Centre), art galleries and museums, restaurants (such as Burger King), logistics companies, traffic departments, and smart as well as safe cities (such as Samastipur), etc.

TRELL

Bridging the gap between content creators & community

Pulkit Agrawal, co-founder & CEO, Trell

TRELL is an ideal platform bridging the gap between content creators and users looking for meaningful content on social media. Fondly referred to as the Video Pinterest for India, Trell is a tech-driven community-based platform enabling lifestyle discovery through video-based meaningful content in various Indian languages.

TRELL simplifies video blogging for content creators, who may now engage with a community of over 1 million monthly active users on the mobile app in meaningful ways. Owing to user-generated content, Trell offers its community with lifestyle inspirations, personal anecdotes, fascinating snippets about travel and more. Till date, the content creators on TRELL have generated over 1.6 million original and meaningful content pieces around lifestyle. The platform also helps brands to unlock newer opportunities for online commerce. As content creators gain the trust, their audience is primed up to discover more on suitable brands and services, which TRELL integrates subtly in the background, without letting it interfere with user experience.