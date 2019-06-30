These are India’s top 3 startup hubs after Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi; and they aren’t Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Maharashtra (3,661), Karnataka (2,847), and Delhi (2,552) had the highest number of DPIIT recognized startups.

While Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are home to the highest number of startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Uttar Pradesh (UP), Telangana, and Haryana have come up as the next three biggest startup destinations.

While UP had 1,566 DPIIT recognized startups, Telangana saw 1,080 startups, and Haryana had 1,052 startups so far, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. Some of India’s top startup hubs – Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Noida based in these respective states are home to leading startups and technology companies such as Zomato, Paytm, OYO, Mapmygenome, Ozonetel etc. Hyderabad also houses one of India’s leading startup incubators — T-Hub.

Maharashtra (3,661), Karnataka (2,847), and Delhi (2,552) had the highest number of DPIIT recognized startups. Mumbai and Bengaluru are among India’s top three startup capitals.

Tamil Nadu (1,004), Gujarat (985), Kerala (849), and West Bengal (573) were the bottom four states among the top 10 with the highest number of startups.

In terms of investment received by SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), Karnataka’s 75 startups raised Rs 499.85 crores followed by 68 startups in Maharashtra that secured Rs 440.38 crore and Rs 252.94 crore put in 46 startups in Delhi. The information was given by the commerce minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

19,351 startups have been recognized by DPIIT as on past Monday to avail benefits under the Startup India programme launched by PM Narendra Modi in January 2016.

“The Start-Up India initiative shows commendable progress with 19,351 startups already recognised by the Government We are committed to further boost the start-up ecosystem by reducing regulatory burden and providing easier access to funds & technology,” Goyal tweeted.

Goyal in his reply also said that SIDBI has committed Rs 3123.20 crore to 49 AIFs who have invested Rs 1,625.73 crore into 247 startups. The government had set up Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups with DPIIT as its monitoring agency and SIDBI as the operating agency. The minister said that Rs 10,000 crore in total corpus is ‘envisaged’ to be raised over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycles as per how the Startup India progresses and also the availability of funds.

Goyal said that Rs 483.46 crore has been drawn from Fund of Funds for startups.