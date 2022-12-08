The ScaleUp Summit 2022 opens door of opportunities for small businesses

The ScaleUp Summit 2022 draws out the biggest thinkers and doers in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector – from entrepreneurs and innovators to key decision makers and policy makers. The collective brainpower is palpable, and the opportunity to grow is unparalleled.

An initiative of FEAspire, the summit has U Gro Capital as its supporting partner and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry as its knowledge partner.

Featuring panel discussions, keynote presentations and networking sessions, the summit focuses on emerging opportunities in the MSME sector, finance and technological challenges facing MSMEs, conducive policies, democratising commerce with ONDC and digital transformation of MSMEs.

There are over 63.4 million MSMEs in India, employing almost 120 million. MSMEs are fundamental to our economic growth, diversifying our supply chains, driving innovation, increasing productivity, finding solutions and creating jobs.

MSMEs contribute around 30% to our GDP and have a share of 50% of the income generated from total exports.

The ambitious target of a $5 trillion economy with a 25% contribution from the manufacturing sector will require the MSME sector to play a pivotal role.

The sector is positive and is willing to go out all guns blazing to make the ambitious target a reality, with the government bringing in enabling policies along with ensuring policy stability to establish a conducive ecosystem to attract investments.

