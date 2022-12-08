The ScaleUp Summit 2022 opens door of opportunities for small businesses

The ScaleUp Summit 2022 draws out the biggest thinkers and doers in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector – from entrepreneurs and innovators to key decision makers and policy makers. The collective brainpower is palpable, and the opportunity to grow is unparalleled.
An initiative of FEAspire, the summit has U Gro Capital as its supporting partner and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry as its knowledge partner.
Featuring panel discussions, keynote presentations and networking sessions, the summit focuses on emerging opportunities in the MSME sector, finance and technological challenges facing MSMEs, conducive policies, democratising commerce with ONDC and digital transformation of MSMEs.
There are over 63.4 million MSMEs in India, employing almost 120 million. MSMEs are fundamental to our economic growth, diversifying our supply chains, driving innovation, increasing productivity, finding solutions and creating jobs.
MSMEs contribute around 30% to our GDP and have a share of 50% of the income generated from total exports.
The ambitious target of a $5 trillion economy with a 25% contribution from the manufacturing sector will require the MSME sector to play a pivotal role.
The sector is positive and is willing to go out all guns blazing to make the ambitious target a reality, with the government bringing in enabling policies along with ensuring policy stability to establish a conducive ecosystem to attract investments.
For micro, small and medium enterprises, the affordability factor of SaaS solutions matters a lot so pricing has to be done accordingly, said Amit Kumar, Founder and CEO, MSMEx.
Now on stage is Amit Kumar, Founder and CEO, MSMEx; Suryanarayan Iyer, Senior Director, India Applications Solution, Oracle; Shobhit Mathur, Partner, Business Consulting, EY India. We're glad to have Roshun Povaiah, Editor, Financial Express Digital on stage to moderate the discussion on Acing the digital transformation with the right SaaS tools.
“We started with B2C and focused on two categories – groceries and food. It is very difficult as the categories are hyperlocal. In the coming months, we will try to bring fashion, finance, mobility etc. across the platform, said T. Koshy, MD and CEO, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
We haven't prioritised any state, but we are reaching out to local industries of all states. So, we have a mechanism in place that will help us grow and blossom, he added.
On due diligence, Koshy said that on the ONDC website there is an extensive document on Building Trust. “We conducted a public consultation and the feedback has been very positive.”
“Whichever platform you are in, you are equally discoverable in front of the world and here’s where ONDC comes by unbundling the building blocks of commerce,” T. Koshy, MD and CEO, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
“Every seller can use this single protocol (ONDC) to make their catalogue visible across the network,” he added.
While delivering the keynote address, T. Koshy, MD and CEO, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), said that ONDC is a very new idea, and it is not easy to understand the concept and the possibilities all at once.
“To help people better understand the concept, every Tuesday we organise an online discussion on how to become a part of this network. If anyone wants to attend the session s/he could write to team@ondc.org,” he added.
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can power a stronger recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic if there is a collective effort by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), private sector, government central and state, said Gaurang Dixit, Chairman and Managing Director, The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).
And the #fescaleupsummit begins! We are pleased to welcome our chief guest for the second edition of The ScaleUp Summit: Gaurang Dixit, CMD, The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (@NSICLTD). @CapitalUGRO@phdchamber#feaspire #feevents #fescaleupsummit #msme #banks pic.twitter.com/DvqRHElsP6— Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) December 8, 2022
Sanjay Sindhwani, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Express Digital is here to raise the curtain for the FE Scale Up Summit to begin soon. Are we ready?#feaspire #feevents #fescaleupsummit #msme #banks #msmeaccelerators #gdp #smes #events #happeningnow pic.twitter.com/ZcirPlic16— Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) December 8, 2022
Chief Guest Gaurang Dixit, Chairman and Managing Director, The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) said that without formalising the sector, scale up will be difficult for any enterprise.
The four major challenges for MSMEs to scale up are capital, credit, technology and manpower, he pointed out.
The objective of the summit is very relevant as India is in the phase of transitioning from a developing economy to a developed economy, added Dixit.
The second edition of The ScaleUp Summit 2022 kicked off in the national capital. Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, Indian Express Digital delivered the welcoming address noting the challenges faced by small businesses. However, the SME sector is poised for a great future, he added.