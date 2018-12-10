The only second Indian startup to be acquired by Google; check what it does

Users can check the train status without the internet or GPS access. The startup uses information from cell tower to get trains’ location.

Google has acquired Bengaluru-based live train tracking app Where is my Train for an

undisclosed deal amount. Sigmoid Labs-owned Where is my Train announced the development on its website.

“The confidence that our users have placed in us is what makes us so excited to think even bigger. That’s why we’re excited to share that Sigmoid Labs, the team behind the “Where is my train” app, is joining Google.”

“We can think of no better place to help us achieve our mission, and we’re excited to join Google to help bring technology and information into more people’s hands,” the company said on its website.

Users can check the train status without the internet or GPS access. The startup uses information from cell tower to get trains’ location.

The startup was founded in 2016 by Arun Kumar Nagarajan, Ahmed Nizam Mohaideen, Balasubramoniam Rajendran, Sashikumar Venkataraman, and Meenakshi Sundaram who earlier worked at former entertainment technology company TiVo Corporation.

Google India and Southeast Asia Vice President Rajan Anandan in a Google blog had announced of adding Where is my Train on the Google Assistant as part of various services adding to the voice control device.

“On the Google Assistant, we’re adding Marathi (with seven more Indian languages coming soon) and even more Indian apps—like Where Is My Train, Airtel, and Hello English—making them available through the convenience of voice control.”

Where is my Train is rated 4.7 on the Google Play Store and has over 1 crore downloads.

In June this year, Google launched its free WiFi services at the 400th Indian Railway station Dibrugarh in Assam.

Google had acquired another Bengaluru-based AI and machine learning startup Halli Labs in July last year.

RailYatri, among the most well-funded startups in the train tracking space, raised $10 million in Series B funding in April this year.