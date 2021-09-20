The Fuel Delivery: Simple, smart and secure refuelling

Rakshit Mathur

The pandemic has accelerated digitalisation, with companies going the extra mile to provide doorstep delivery of essential commodities, including fuel. The Fuel Delivery (TFD) is one such startup which takes orders via the mobile app. Founded by Rakshit Mathur in 2020, TFD was set up with an aim to redefine the fuel distribution landscape through multiple fuels, starting with diesel (HSD) for use in agriculture, transportation, construction, manufacturing, retail, logistics and warehousing, etc. TFD started from Delhi NCR and expanded to Mumbai and Bengaluru. It now plans to expand its operations in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chandigarh. It plans to include doorstep delivery of CNG, once it is approved by the regulatory bodies.

“Our minimum order supply is 50 litres. We also focus on bulk deliveries to sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, construction & development, corporate office, parks, institutions and many others,” informs Mathur.

TFD has leveraged the potential of Internet of Things (IoT). All the delivery vehicles are enabled with an IoT solution that enables monitoring and tracking in real-time while managing logistics better by reducing order fulfillment time. TFD is supplying about 4,000 litres of diesel a day in Delhi whereas in Mumbai it is around 9,000 litres in a day.

The fuel delivery market is fast evolving with oil marketing companies entering into agreements with startups. “There is potential for startups to become a ‘FuelEnt’ (Fuel Entrepreneur) while generating employment at the grassroot level,” he adds. TFD aims to do a topline of about `75 crore in FY22.

Coming to the safety of delivering fuel on demand, the fuel dispensing bowsers are fitted with fittings like spark arrestor, emergency shut-off valve, fusible link, emergency vent, pressure vacuum valve, etc., which are approved by the concerned authorities. The dispensers are also fitted with a meter that tells the customer how much fuel has gone into their generators or associated equipment. It delivers diesel to the user in the manner prescribed by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and licensed by PESO (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation). The company orders fuel only from its preferred partner, IOCL where the purity of the fuel is ensured both at the source and supply.