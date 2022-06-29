Telangana gets T-Hub; to boost 20k startups

T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, on Tuesday announced the inauguration of the world’s largest innovation campus in Hyderabad. The facility will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India’s innovation ecosystem globally.

Announcing the launch of the new campus. Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said, “T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs.”



T-Hub to impact at least 20,000 startups via its various program interventions in the next five years. It will further empower the thriving startup ecosystem and support the entrepreneurs in their growth journey by providing them with access to 6Ms — Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, Methodologies and 2Ps — Partnership and Policy advisory.