Telangana deploys Covid-19 monitoring app developed by start-up

This user-friendly app had earlier helped Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to create detailed health profiles for more than 50,000 people within a very short span.

The Telangana government has deployed an automated Covid-19 monitoring system app to identify and undertake live surveillance, track, monitor and provide real-time analytics to the chief minister and the health department. The system, which is built on a digital platform, erases human errors and claims to provide accurate information.

The app has been developed by early stage start-up Vera Smart Healthcare.

The vital features of the app include geotagging and GPS tracking of the home-quarantined person to ensure that she/he is not breaching the law of quarantine. With instant trace and trackability, accurate information is conveyed to the authorities if there is a breach. Every detail report reaches the Chief Minister’s Office through various channels such as the ASHA worker, doctor, police and others.

“Our technology is based on IoT, smart devices, GPS and geotag via a super lite centralised app which is installed in the phones of all associates – from the ground level to the Chief Minister’s Office,’’ Dharma Teja Nukarapu, founder and CEO of Vera Healthcare, said in a statement.

The analytics of the app also facilitate assurance to stakeholders by providing facts and figures at their fingertips. The system empowers each health-caller to handle 1,500-odd calls and simple chatbot interaction every day to ensure that the symptomatic or confirmed positive persons are quarantined and under treatment.

The callers will also persuade and remind the patient to self-administer the prescribed treatment, maintain social distancing and give a reminder to stay home and be safe.

Vera has introduced the first-ever mobile hospital in India to help increase healthcare accessibility in rural areas covering most of the Indian villages. The company focuses on building smart hospitals in India along with its technology partner, Fellow.

Announcing the deployment of Covid-19 monitoring system app, director of public health for Covid surveillance G Srinivas Rao said the system has helped track foreign returnees and monitor and check the community spread.

The company is now readying a batch of ‘smart patch’ which tags the patient geographically, monitors and disseminates his/her real-time health progress, Teja said.