Technology Commercialisation Being Undertaken To Benefit StartUps: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that beginning January 1, 2023 the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) will undertake technology commercialisation for benefit of start-ups.

Dr Singh said since inception NRDC has concluded more than 5000 license agreements representing technologies in almost all industry sectors. It has also facilitated in filing over 2000 patents in India, he added.

The minister also informed that the Technology Development, Validation and Commercialisation programme is a grant-in-aid scheme for providing financial support to start-ups, incubatees and MSMEs.