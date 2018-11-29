Taking requisite steps to promote startup ecosystem, says Suresh Prabhu

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 1:17 PM

The government is taking several steps, such as reducing regulatory burden and ensuring availability of adequate funds, for budding entrepreneurs to promote startup ecosystem in the country.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu (File photo)

The government is taking several steps, such as reducing regulatory burden and ensuring availability of adequate funds, for budding entrepreneurs to promote startup ecosystem in the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Thursday. He said that as startups help create jobs and boost economy, the ministry is working on strengthening the ecosystem for them in every sector including agriculture and services. The ministry is organising a meeting for budding entrepreneurs with global funds next month in Goa.

READ ALSO | Facebook invests $1 million to boost computer education among minorities

“We are working on a policy to provide mentorship to startups. We are meeting regulators for reducing burden, and meeting global funds for providing funding support to startups,” he said here at a function. In January 2016, the government had unveiled incentives to boost startup businesses, offering them a tax holiday, inspector raj-free regime and capital gains tax exemption as part of the startup action plan.

Speaking at a separate function of International Institute of Security and Safety Management (IISSM), the minister said the country’s economy is expected to touch USD 5 trillion in next seven years and USD 10 trillion by 2035. He said that USD 1 trillion will come from manufacturing, USD 3 trillion from services sector and USD 1 trillion from agriculture.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Taking requisite steps to promote startup ecosystem, says Suresh Prabhu
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition