Swiggy to now deliver groceries in 45 min as hyperlocal war intensifies with Flipkart, Dunzo, others

The platform is currently testing 'Swiggy Instamart 'to see how it augments the consumer promise of enabling unparalleled convenience by making grocery delivery more instant and delightful, it added.
Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has launched a quick delivery service, Instamart, in Gurugram to deliver groceries within 45 minutes.
“Swiggy Instamart will be available in Gurugram from today onwards and can be accessed through the ‘Instamart’ tile within the Swiggy app,” the company said in a statement.
- Fund of Funds for Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion in MSMEs to be operational soon: SBI's Rajnish Kumar
- Amazon Prime Day: Small town SMEs dominate online sale event; 209 small sellers become 'crorepatis'
- After VC fund, Flipkart launches accelerator programme; joins league of top corporates backing startups
The platform is currently testing ‘Swiggy Instamart ‘to see how it augments the consumer promise of enabling unparalleled convenience by making grocery delivery more instant and delightful, it added.
Swiggy has launched this service partnering with virtual stores, and the delivery is enabled by Swiggy’s large last mile delivery fleet. More than 2,500 items will be available in the category.
“Through Instamart, we want to introduce the convenience grocery category in India,” it said.
With the fastest deliveries in the segment (30-45 minutes), day and night serviceability (7 am – 12 midnight), a wide assortment across categories such as instant meals, snacks, ice creams, beverages, fruits & vegetables, Instamart will address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed, convenience-seeking urban consumer, Swiggy said.
The service will be available in Bengaluru in the next few days, it added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.