Swiggy to now deliver essential items to doorstep; partners with HUL, Godrej, Dabur, others

In the wake of rising demand of essential items, many companies have forayed into grocery delivering business, including Swiggy’s chief rival Zomato.

Homegrown food aggregator and delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with major FMCG companies such as HUL and Dabur to deliver essential items as the country remains under a lockdown for 21-day. “Swiggy has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla and many other city specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items,” the company said in a statement on Monday. For now, Swiggy is fulfilling orders of over 125 cities and has also enlisted local kirana stores to help with the fulfilment of the orders.

In the wake of rising demand of essential items, many companies have forayed into grocery delivering business, including Swiggy’s chief rival Zomato. “While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers,” Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said. Earlier, Zomato had also launched its grocery delivery service in the country under the name Zomato Market. The company plans to leverage its already established delivery network to fulfil the grocery orders as well. Zomato Market is also available in non-metro cities of the country.

To avail Swiggy’s grocery service, the customers can use their mobile application for the platform and can place orders from under the ‘Grocery’ tab. “Swiggy is enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customers’ doorstep,” it said. The company has also scaled up its existing ‘Swiggy Go’ services by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities. Via this service, Swiggy will provide pick up and drop of items from anywhere within the city. For now, Swiggy has restricted the use of this service to delivering essentials including over-the-counter medicines.