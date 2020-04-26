  • MORE MARKET STATS

Swiggy partners with Tamil Nadu’s AAVIN to deliver dairy products

Published: April 26, 2020 6:43:19 PM

With the partnership, Swiggy would make doorstep delivery of Aavin products across eight categories from 21 outlets across the city, a press release said.

Food delivery platform provider Swiggy has partnered with Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation popularly known as ‘AAVIN’ to retail its dairy and dairy products, the company said on Sunday. With the partnership, Swiggy would make doorstep delivery of Aavin products across eight categories from 21 outlets across the city, a press release said.

“…Through our partnership with AAVIN, customers will have easier access to dairy products at their doorsteps during these challenging times,” Swiggy, Vice-President (Supply), Paul Varghese said. Customers planning to purchase AAVIN products can click on the ‘Aavin store’ under the groceries tab on the Swiggy application to place their order.

